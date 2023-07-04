Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There was a memorial for a girl who was killed last Fourth of July outside of Copper Dog Café in Mandan on Monday.

A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year, asked Third Day Family Farms in Mandan to create a seed remembrance stand. Third Day Family Farms says Askay loved wildflowers and would grab a bouquet while walking outside.

“I didn’t know Mabel Rae myself, but from what I understand, she had a really great spirit to her. I hope that is what people will remember when these flowers grow, her great spirit and then hopefully carry that on in their own life,” said Theresa Dessonville, Creator of Remembrance Stand.

The stand has sunflower and forget-me-not seeds because they can still grow this summer. It will be up through July 4.

