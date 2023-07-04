Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay

Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There was a memorial for a girl who was killed last Fourth of July outside of Copper Dog Café in Mandan on Monday.

A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year, asked Third Day Family Farms in Mandan to create a seed remembrance stand. Third Day Family Farms says Askay loved wildflowers and would grab a bouquet while walking outside.

“I didn’t know Mabel Rae myself, but from what I understand, she had a really great spirit to her. I hope that is what people will remember when these flowers grow, her great spirit and then hopefully carry that on in their own life,” said Theresa Dessonville, Creator of Remembrance Stand.

The stand has sunflower and forget-me-not seeds because they can still grow this summer. It will be up through July 4.

A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who died in an accident at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last...
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who died in an accident at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year, asked Third Day Family Farms in Mandan to create a seed remembrance stand.(none)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash

Latest News

The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Some of the oil impacted the rangeland surrounding the well pad. The pad is operated by Big D...
Well pad tank overflow leads to crude spill near Belfield