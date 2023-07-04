Roughly 13,000 recycling bins rolled out to Minot curbsides

Roughly 13,000 recycling bins rolled out to Minot curbsides
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Recycling bins showed up this morning at around 13,000 homes in Minot.

Jason Sorenson, Minot Utilities Director, said they’re single stream recycling, so they can take paper, plastic, cleaned aluminum metals, steel and tin cans, except glass.

He said it’s hard to say how much it’ll save the city down the line, because they’ll need to compare how many tons get collected and the space it would cost in a landfill.

“At this point, just with all the unknowns of how many people are going to participate we just don’t really get to that yet,” said Sorenson.

You can visit the City of Minot website to fill out an opt-out form.

The first recycling pickup is in two weeks.

Related content:

Recycling bins rolled out at Corbett Field

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash

Latest News

Some of the oil impacted the rangeland surrounding the well pad. The pad is operated by Big D...
Well pad tank overflow leads to crude spill near Belfield
Berthold's celebration of the 4th begins Monday night
The city of Berthold is starting its Independence Day celebrations Monday night at 11 p.m., and...
Berthold’s celebration of the 4th begins Monday night
Pictured: Auki, dog to Sarah Byers. Being used by one in three households in the U.S, Nextdoor...
Digital options to help you locate a lost pet
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 7/03/23