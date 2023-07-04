Roughly 13,000 recycling bins rolled out to Minot curbsides

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Recycling bins showed up this morning at around 13,000 homes in Minot.

Jason Sorenson, Minot Utilities Director, said they’re single stream recycling, so they can take paper, plastic, cleaned aluminum metals, steel and tin cans, except glass.

He said it’s hard to say how much it’ll save the city down the line, because they’ll need to compare how many tons get collected and the space it would cost in a landfill.

“At this point, just with all the unknowns of how many people are going to participate we just don’t really get to that yet,” said Sorenson.

You can visit the City of Minot website to fill out an opt-out form.

The first recycling pickup is in two weeks.

Related content:

Recycling bins rolled out at Corbett Field

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.