Pickleball courts completed at Minot’s Roosevelt Park

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Park District has finished adding eight pickleball courts to Roosevelt Park.

The district planned to have it done in August but Jarrod Olson, director of operations for Parks, said with some help from the weather, the construction was done a month in advance.

He said people have been watching and calling to see when it would be open again.

“I had a gentleman standing there with his paddle and balls and he was ready to play, but we had to wait a few days,” said Olson.

Olson said Minot Junior Golf Association helped fund and move the project to the top of the list.

The courts are free and open to the public.

