Museum in Jamestown working to grow bison population

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Jamestown is home to the world’s largest bison statue. One group is hoping soon the city will also be recognized for its conservation efforts for that animal.

Millions of American Bison used to roam North Dakota and other states about 150 years ago. Now there is only a fraction, but they are on the comeback. One herd is being managed in Jamestown.

It’s only a couple of steps up for people to embark on an educational journey about one of the county’s more famous animals.

“It was amazing, it was like a once in a lifetime thing,” said Kristine McDougal from Nashville.

“It was awesome, it was exciting you know. Their grunts, that was the one thing, that they are just very powerful,” said Pamela Blazek from Bismarck.

The National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown manages these hungry bison. The museum takes care of about 20 animals that are split between two herds.

“So we manage our herds similar to livestock than as wildlife. So our herds are in enclosed pastures, we supplement feed them with hay and minerals depending on the time of the year,” said museum executive director Ilana Xinos.

The museum brought the bison to this area from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the mid 90′s. Xinos says initially, this was just a chance for tourists to see the animals up close. Now the museum is working on conserving the species and educating visitors.

“Restoring the bison is our county’s greatest conservation success story, so we’re really proud of that. So we want people to know how they participate and advocate for bison restoration,” said Xinos.

People like Kristine and Pamela can still come experience the animals up close on a tour.

“I love the fact that you can get up close and personal,” said Blazek.

“This is something I would never see in Tennessee,” said McDougal.

They are taking away more than just pictures from the experience; they’re also getting a mini-lesson on bison.

“Do you remember anything you learned on the tour?” asked Your News Leader.

“Kind of seeing the herd in action, you know the hierarchy. Their personalities, the one that was curious and kept following us around. To actually see the calf nursing its mother was just amazing,” said McDougal.

“To give people the knowledge and that this is still very important to maintain,” said Blazek.

About 15,000 bison still roam public land in the US, more than 400,000 are managed in private herds.

The museum will be changing its name to the North American Bison Discovery Center and is working on expanding its educational efforts in the upcoming years.

