Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Shrine Club is hosting its first annual 4th of July Parade Tuesday at 10 am.

Steve Belcher, president of Minot Shine Club, said the last parade he personally remembers was from when he was child.

He said a lot veterans will make an appearance, including groups representing Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and the Vet Center of South Broadway.

“It’s a celebration of our nation’s independence. There are a lot of veterans here. We have a Minot Air Force Base here. We need one,” said Belcher.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and heads west on Burdick Expressway towards the Coca-Cola bottling company.

The parks department will be holding a 4th of July festival at Roosevelt Park following the parade.

