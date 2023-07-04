Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Shrine Club is hosting its first annual 4th of July Parade Tuesday at 10 am.

Steve Belcher, president of Minot Shine Club, said the last parade he personally remembers was from when he was child.

He said a lot veterans will make an appearance, including groups representing Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and the Vet Center of South Broadway.

“It’s a celebration of our nation’s independence. There are a lot of veterans here. We have a Minot Air Force Base here. We need one,” said Belcher.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and heads west on Burdick Expressway towards the Coca-Cola bottling company.

The parks department will be holding a 4th of July festival at Roosevelt Park following the parade.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash

Latest News

Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Some of the oil impacted the rangeland surrounding the well pad. The pad is operated by Big D...
Well pad tank overflow leads to crude spill near Belfield