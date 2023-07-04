Mandan celebrates 144th Annual Independence Day Parade

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people lined Main Street Mandan Tuesday for the 144th Annual Mandan Independence Day Parade.

The parade started in 1881, eight years before North Dakota became a state in 1889.

The only year Mandan has not held an Independence Day parade was 1889, the celebration was moved to Bismarck for that one year to memorialize the capital city in the first year of statehood.

Now the parade has grown to become the largest one in the state.

On Tuesday more than 90 floats comprised of rodeo queens, bands and businesses continued the tradition.

