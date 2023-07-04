Mandan celebrates 144th Annual Independence Day Parade

People watching the Mandan Independence Day Parade
People watching the Mandan Independence Day Parade(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people lined Main Street Mandan Tuesday for the 144th Annual Mandan Independence Day Parade.

The parade started in 1881, eight years before North Dakota became a state in 1889.

The only year Mandan has not held an Independence Day parade was 1889, the celebration was moved to Bismarck for that one year to memorialize the capital city in the first year of statehood.

Now the parade has grown to become the largest one in the state.

On Tuesday more than 90 floats comprised of rodeo queens, bands and businesses continued the tradition.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Renee Arcand
Dawson County seeking help finding missing woman
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Car accident
One-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Medora leaves three with injuries

Latest News

The new pickleball courts in Minot
Pickleball courts completed at Minot’s Roosevelt Park
A pet oxygen mask
Bismarck Fire Department reminds people about emergency pet first aid
People working on restocking the lakes
Lakes across Turtle Mountain reservation restocked with walleye
A herd of bison and calves
Museum in Jamestown working to grow bison population
New state anthem instills sense of North Dakota pride