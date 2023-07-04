Gas $1.30 lower than last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drivers hitting the road this past holiday weekend found gas prices more than a dollar lower than the same time last year.

The national average is $3.53 per gallon, which is about $1.30 lower than last year’s average of $4.80. The average on Tuesday in North Dakota was $3.47 a gallon. Grant County has the most expensive gas in the state at $3.85 a gallon.

The American Automobile Association reports that more than 50 million people will travel for the holiday, with a record high of 43.2 million people traveling by car.

Employees at Lander’s Shell in Bismarck say it is busier than normal.

“It will probably slow down in the afternoon cause everyone will probably be out. And then pick up tonight cause of the fireworks at the capitol. So we’ll get a lot of people coming here before the fireworks start,” said Lander’s Shell employee Amy Anton.

The previous record high price for the Fourth of July was a national average of $4.10 a gallon in 2008, the low was $1.39 in 2001.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.