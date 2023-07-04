Fireworks sales expected to skyrocket this year

Different fireworks at Memory Fireworks in Bismarck
Different fireworks at Memory Fireworks in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fireworks sales are predicted to skyrocket by $100 million this year.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says fireworks sales have consistently risen each year.

Last year consumers spent more than $2.3 billion on fireworks.

Memory Fireworks in Bismarck says with the holiday landing on a Tuesday many people came to get their fireworks this weekend as they headed out of town.

“We were busy throughout that whole weekend, and then of course everyone needs to get ready for the Fourth on this Tuesday and has that day off from work. So yeah we’ve been really busy the third and the fourth,” said Memory Fireworks owner Shannon Knutson.

Nationwide, fireworks sales could reach $3.3 billion in 2028.

