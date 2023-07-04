Digital options to help you locate a lost pet

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - More time is spent outside in the summer for all of us. For pets, it makes escapes and runaways more likely.

Studies show there are as many as 10 million pets lost each year.

Your News Leader spoke with Nextdoor and Guardians of Rescue to learn about preventative methods.

We also spoke with a local pet owner about how she keeps her pet safe.

There aren’t many dogs as hyper and enthusiastic about new experiences as Auki.

For Sarah Byers, training early on was crucial.

Sarah said she started with the concept of heal and then quickly moved to recall.

She wanted to teach Auki the importance of staying close when out in public.

“When he does start wandering off, as soon as we call him or whistle for him, he is immediately back by our sides knowing that he needs to be there,” said Byers.

Guardians of Rescue President, Robert Misseri said that anxiety will cause animals to instinctively run away.

Misseri advised that if your pet runs away and they come back, never yell and reward them with treats.

He also suggested doing safety checks around your property.

“Something that’s going to scare that dog that first time, that’s all that has to happen once. That dog is gone, and the statistics are not always on your side so be dilligent about the surroundings that the dog is living in,” said Misseri.

Out of all Nextdoor users, 76% are pet owners.

Being used by one in three households in the U.S, Nextdoor is partnering with Pawboost to help recover lost animals faster.

You can submit an alert that your pet is lost, either on the app or the website.

“Pawboost has integrations with both Nextdoor, Facebook and some of the other social platforms out there that will allow you to share your alert to as many neighbors as possible,” said Caty Kobe, Head of Community at Nextdoor.

Nearly three times the average number of lost and found pets are reported on July 5th each year so planning ahead is a must.

According to Pawboost, there are 1,500 lost and found pets reported by the public every day.

Posting an alert on Pawboost is free and you can read more than 1.5 million reunited pet success stories.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.