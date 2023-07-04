“Bright beginnings” Childcare facility at Williston State College expected to open in August

The ongoing construction at Bright Beginnings from the outside
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A long-time project to bring a childcare facility to Williston State College is near completion.

President Bernelle Hirning said “Bright Beginnings” is about 60 percent complete and on track to be finished by August 4. The facility will be inside the Crighton building and will have capacity for up to 70 children. Janie Cox, the provider, called it a premiere early childhood education center.

“[It’s] something we definitely need. The building is looking amazing, it’s going to be amazing, the playground, I just can’t wait. I’m excited for the little kids out here,” said Cox.

Cox is an owner and operator of Happy Families Daycare, which is inside New Hope Church.

Bright Beginnings has been a collaborative effort between the college, City of Williston, and Williams County to address the lack of childcare services in the region.

“We’re excited as a college to be a part of this for the next 20 years and beyond,” said Hirning.

The facility will also provide educational benefits to college students as Williston State plans on partnering with Valley City State University for a childhood education program.

“They are going to be able to use students in their Bachelors of Early Childhood Education Program to do their clinical hours at this location,” said Hirning.

More details on the facility can be found here.

