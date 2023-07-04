Bismarck Fire Department reminds people about emergency pet first aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pets are like members of the family, so when a fire breaks out, it’s important that they get out safely too.

Bismarck Fire Department says that most pets instinctively know what to do and where to go to stay safe in a fire. Even so, sometimes they become trapped. The fire department warns, do not go back inside for your pet during a fire, they will rescue them instead. They even have an oxygen mask designed specifically for pets.

“When we arrive on scene, we will treat that just like any other victim. If you tell us that your pet is still in there, we will be searching for them,” said Bismarck firefighter James Huntington.

The Bismarck Fire Department says you should close the door behind you instead of leaving it open for your pet as you leave the building. If the door is left open it could allow for more airflow causing the fire to spread.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.