Berthold’s celebration of the 4th begins Monday night

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Berthold is starting its Independence Day celebrations Monday night at 11 p.m., and have music group Slamabama is scheduled for their event.

It may not look like it now, but Alisha Debilt, member of Berthold Park board, said they’ll have B&B races, pie eating contests and food trucks.

She said if the weather is raining on their parade, they’ll move events to the sportsman building.

“There’s been a lot going on in a small town. Fourth of July is very big for Berthold,” said Debilt.

She said their parade on Tuesday will start at 11 a.m.

Berthold's celebration of the 4th begins Monday night
