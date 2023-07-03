Ukrainians expected to come work in North Dakota this month as part of Bakken GROW program

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A North Dakota legislative study this year estimates the oil industry lost more than 10,000 oilfield workers since 2019. As state and industry leaders look for ways to replenish the workforce, one group’s plan is set to start this month.

Bakken GROW, which stands for Global Recruitment of Oil Workers, was designed by the North Dakota Petroleum Council to bring in legal immigrants to the oilfield. Right now, the focus is on Ukrainians who were displaced due to Russia’s invasion. Project Manager Brent Sanford said 15 workers are set to begin life in North Dakota later this month.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, humanitarian efforts have been made to help eligible Ukrainian citizens come to the United States to work. Sanford said refugees are very eager to not only make money, but possibly find a new home in America.

“I interviewed a man, and I asked him what his concerns are. He said he had no concerns coming to the United States. He said his apartment was leveled, the factory he worked in was destroyed, his family is living in the Czech Republic. It’s temporary and he’s really looking forward to living in the United States,” said Sanford.

Bakken GROW utilizes the “United for Ukraine” program, which allows Ukrainians to come to the United States for up to two years. Throughout the month, 15 Ukrainian workers will show up in either Minot or Dickinson to work with several oilfield businesses, living in extended stay hotels similar to other employees. The local Chamber of Commerce will assist the Ukrainians in getting them acclimated to their new environment.

“The communities are so excited. We got the Ukrainian Cultural Institute in Dickinson, and you have a lot of ethical Ukrainians living in that area, so you can imagine there’s some excitement trying to see if this works,” said Sanford.

Sanford said the employers expect them to either start work or training within days of their arrival in town.

Sanford said he hopes to bring more Ukrainians into Williston and Watford City in the future. Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said if this program is successful, they want to replicate it towards other countries.

