Two-vehicle collision in Grand Forks County results in serious Injuries

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A two-vehicle collision Sunday evening in Grand Forks County has left one person with serious injuries.

The incident occurred at the intersection of ND Highway 18 and US Highway 2, involving a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2021 Toyota Rav4. The incident left the driver of the Toyota with serious injuries.

According to authorities, the Ford Fusion, driven by a 48-year-old male from Grand Forks, was traveling northbound on ND Highway 18 and approached the stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 2.

The driver failed to yield the right of way and proceeded into the intersection.

The impact of the collision caused the Ford to come to a stop within the intersection, while the Toyota veered into the south ditch, tripped, rolled over, and eventually settled back on its wheels.

The driver of the Toyota, a 77-year-old female from Fargo, sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, and the Larimore Ambulance Service transported the injured driver to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for further medical attention.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, and the airbags in both vehicles deployed upon impact. Authorities have determined that the driver of the Ford will be charged with failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign-marked intersection.

