Report: 20 gallons of diesel spill into Souris River near Velva

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 20 gallons of fuel spilled into the Souris River four miles northeast of Velva on July 2 following an excavator accident, according to the State Department of Environmental Quality.

The accident was reported by the McHenry County Emergency Manager.

A containment boom was put in place to contain the spill.

State officials are on site and overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

