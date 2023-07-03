Report: 20 gallons of diesel spill into Souris River near Velva

The accident was reported by the McHenry County Emergency Manager.
The accident was reported by the McHenry County Emergency Manager.(none)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 20 gallons of fuel spilled into the Souris River four miles northeast of Velva on July 2 following an excavator accident, according to the State Department of Environmental Quality.

The accident was reported by the McHenry County Emergency Manager.

A containment boom was put in place to contain the spill.

State officials are on site and overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash

Latest News

The crash Monday caused roughly 150 barrels of crude oil to spill into a road ditch about 10...
Truck accident leads to crude spill near Ray
Bottineau's Colton Getzlaff signed with the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior...
Bottineau’s Colton Getzlaff signs contract with Battlefords North Stars of Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league
The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak...
Produced water spill reported near Tioga
Car accident
One-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Medora leaves three with injuries