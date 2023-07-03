Report: 20 gallons of diesel spill into Souris River near Velva
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 20 gallons of fuel spilled into the Souris River four miles northeast of Velva on July 2 following an excavator accident, according to the State Department of Environmental Quality.
The accident was reported by the McHenry County Emergency Manager.
A containment boom was put in place to contain the spill.
State officials are on site and overseeing the cleanup and remediation.
