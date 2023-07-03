Pump track coming to Minot next year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Give360 is a community giving circle under the Minot Area Community Foundation.

They’re partnering with Minot Parks to bring the city its first pump tracks.

They will be located west of the Jack Hoeven Park baseball fields near the U.S.-83 bypass.

Pump tracks are currently trending all over the country but North Dakota only has one so far.

It is designed for wheeled sports that, when ridden properly, does not require a lot of physical effort by riders.

The track provides a “pumping” action through a series of bumps, hills, and berms.

The design structure allows the participants to ride with ease without intense pedaling.

One track will be inclusive for all ages and abilities. The other will feature a “safety town” for younger children and a handicap-accessible loop.

“To have something that’s truly inclusive, for everybody, any age, any ability, we’re really excited to have that,” said Staci Kenney, finance and program director with the Minot Area Community Foundation.

Give360 has contributed $30,000 so far.

The Minot Junior Golf Association is providing a $100,000 matching grant for the pump track, meaning all dollars donated will be matched up to $100,000.

The goal is to raise roughly $300,000 with final construction wrapping up next year.

