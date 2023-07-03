Produced water spill reported near Tioga

The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak...
The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak impacted agricultural land.(none)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Environmental Quality says 2,290 barrels of produced water was released from a pipeline roughly 14 miles southeast of Tioga on Thursday.

The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak impacted agricultural land.

State officials are on site and overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash

Latest News

Bottineau's Colton Getzlaff signed with the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior...
Bottineau’s Colton Getzlaff signs contract with Battlefords North Stars of Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league
Car accident
One-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Medora leaves three with injuries
GROW Program
Ukrainians expected to come work in North Dakota this month as part of Bakken GROW program
To show appreciation and dedication to the project, Ross presented a plaque to City Engineer...
City of Minot offices closed Monday and Tuesday for Independence Day holiday