Produced water spill reported near Tioga

TIOGA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Environmental Quality says 2,290 barrels of produced water was released from a pipeline roughly 14 miles southeast of Tioga on Thursday.

The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak impacted agricultural land.

State officials are on site and overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

