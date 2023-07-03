One-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Medora leaves three with injuries

BILLINGS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – One was seriously hurt and two others sustained minor injuries after a crash over the weekend on Interstate 94 one mile west of Medora.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Juan Osorno Castillo was traveling from Belgrade, Montana, to Chicago with three passengers in an SUV. Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, one of the SUV’s tires blew out causing Osorno Castillo to lose control of the vehicle and it rolled.

66-year-old passenger Juan Osorno Rodrigues was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously hurt. Osorno Castillo and 57-year-old Daysi Castillo Davila sustained minor injuries, while 21-year-old Kenny Duarte Mairena was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

