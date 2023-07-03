One-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Medora leaves three with injuries

Car accident
Car accident(Source: MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – One was seriously hurt and two others sustained minor injuries after a crash over the weekend on Interstate 94 one mile west of Medora.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Juan Osorno Castillo was traveling from Belgrade, Montana, to Chicago with three passengers in an SUV. Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, one of the SUV’s tires blew out causing Osorno Castillo to lose control of the vehicle and it rolled.

66-year-old passenger Juan Osorno Rodrigues was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously hurt. Osorno Castillo and 57-year-old Daysi Castillo Davila sustained minor injuries, while 21-year-old Kenny Duarte Mairena was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
Minot's Mason Morelli
Minot’s Mason Morelli signs two-way contract with Golden Knights
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year

Latest News

GROW Program
Ukrainians expected to come work in North Dakota this month as part of Bakken GROW program
To show appreciation and dedication to the project, Ross presented a plaque to City Engineer...
City of Minot offices closed Monday and Tuesday for Independence Day holiday
Fire 2500 Centennial Drive
Bismarck mobile home fire; one pet treated
North Dakota Anthem
New state anthem instills sense of North Dakota pride