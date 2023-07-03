Mental evaluation ordered for woman charged with making threats to Governor Burgum

Jody Kuntz
Jody Kuntz(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A South Heart woman charged with threatening Gov. Doug Burgum will go through a psychological evaluation to see if she is fit for trial.

Court documents say 46-year-old Jody Kuntz made several phone calls this year saying Burgum would “meet his demise.” Kuntz’s lawyer made the request for evaluation, saying Kuntz has a history of psychiatric conditions and treatment.

Kuntz could serve just less than a year in jail and a fine of up to $3,000 if she is found guilty of harassment.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

