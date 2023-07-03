Family displaced, home destroyed in Sunday morning fire in Bismarck

(MGN)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Sunday morning.

Bismarck firefighters were called to a fire on Northwest Drive in the Airport Village mobile home park just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both residents were able to safely get out of the home, but crews battled heavy smoke and fire for about 15 minutes.

Firefighters also rescued a kitten from the home.

Battalion Chief Dale Hurt said the damage was limited to the back half of the home, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the entire home, and he said it’s likely a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
NewsDakota
Man injured, facing charges after crash on I94 near Valley City
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
Joshua Forschen
Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants
Minot's Mason Morelli
Minot’s Mason Morelli signs two-way contract with Golden Knights

Latest News

Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
One facing DUI charges after head on collision near Devil’s Lake
robert
Fourth of July festivities can affect those with PTSD, but help is available for veterans