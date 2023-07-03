Family displaced, home destroyed in Sunday morning fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Sunday morning.

Bismarck firefighters were called to a fire on Northwest Drive in the Airport Village mobile home park just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both residents were able to safely get out of the home, but crews battled heavy smoke and fire for about 15 minutes.

Firefighters also rescued a kitten from the home.

Battalion Chief Dale Hurt said the damage was limited to the back half of the home, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the entire home, and he said it’s likely a total loss.

