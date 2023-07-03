Dawson County seeking help finding missing woman

Renee Arcand
Renee Arcand(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Renee Arcand was last seen on Tuesday, June 27 camping at Fish Intake near Glendive. One of her dogs is also missing, while another was found 15 miles outside of Glendive Saturday.

Arcand is 36 years old, about 5′6″, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a heart and vine tattoo on her leg and a “This too shall pass” quote on her wrist.

Drone and water searches are ongoing. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 406-377-5291.

