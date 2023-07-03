Cooking fire prompts temporary evacuation at Chateau Apartments in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - An unattended cooking fire at a southwest Minot apartment early Monday morning sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the Minot Fire Department.

Austin Burns with Minot Fire said they received the call shortly after 2 a.m. at the Chateau Apartments. Crews from all four stations responded.

Burns said crews located the cooking fire in a second-floor unit and were able to limit the damage to one unit, but the apartment was evacuated during the response.

The status of the person sent to the hospital is unclear.

