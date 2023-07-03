City of Minot offices closed Monday and Tuesday for Independence Day holiday

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has closed its offices Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

In a social media post, the city says:

  • The Minot Public Library is closed July 3-4
  • There is no public transit July 3-4
  • The city landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3, but closed on July 4
  • There is no garbage collection on July 3-4
  • For water emergencies, please call 852-0111
  • The next City Council meeting is set for July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall
  • They’ll be back in the office and city services will return to normal on July 5.

