City of Minot offices closed Monday and Tuesday for Independence Day holiday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has closed its offices Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

In a social media post, the city says:

The Minot Public Library is closed July 3-4

There is no public transit July 3-4

The city landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3, but closed on July 4

There is no garbage collection on July 3-4

For water emergencies, please call 852-0111

The next City Council meeting is set for July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall

They’ll be back in the office and city services will return to normal on July 5.

