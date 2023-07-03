Bottineau’s Colton Getzlaff signs contract with Battlefords North Stars of Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Bottineau is an eight-hour drive away from North Battleford, Saskatchewan, but Colton Getzlaff’s family will get used to that trip soon.

Colton signed with the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Monday.

“It’s awesome. I’ve always wanted to play (at this level), it’s been one of my goals,” said Colton.

The junior plans to forego his senior season in Bottineau, finishing with 56 career goals, 38 assists and 94 points in his three years on the high school team.

He played his entire youth hockey career in Bottineau.

“It’s definitely hard to leave but I’ve always wanted to do this. I can’t pass it up now. It could get me to places I’ve wanted to play and keep pumping me up to the next level, hopefully,” said Colton.

Colton led the Bottineau-Rugby Braves in goals for two-straight seasons.

West region coaches voted Colton all-region for two consecutive years.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association picked Colton for the all-state team this past season.

Colton plans to leave for training camp in September.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.