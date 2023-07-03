Bismarck mobile home fire; one pet treated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire a little after midnight Monday morning.

The fire was reported on the 2500 block of Centennial Drive, where firefighters found heavy fire and smoke. All residents of the home were evacuated, but one pet had to be pulled from the fire. It received medical care from the firefighters and a veterinarian.

The heaviest fire was found on the deck and front entry, and firefighters were able to put it out in roughly 15 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.

