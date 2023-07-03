Bismarck mobile home fire; one pet treated

Fire 2500 Centennial Drive
Fire 2500 Centennial Drive(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire a little after midnight Monday morning.

The fire was reported on the 2500 block of Centennial Drive, where firefighters found heavy fire and smoke. All residents of the home were evacuated, but one pet had to be pulled from the fire. It received medical care from the firefighters and a veterinarian.

The heaviest fire was found on the deck and front entry, and firefighters were able to put it out in roughly 15 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
Minot's Mason Morelli
Minot’s Mason Morelli signs two-way contract with Golden Knights
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year

Latest News

North Dakota Anthem
New state anthem instills sense of North Dakota pride
Jody Kuntz
Mental evaluation ordered for woman charged with making threats to Governor Burgum
Renee Arcand
Dawson County seeking help finding missing woman
Minot Fire Department
Cooking fire prompts temporary evacuation at Chateau Apartments in Minot