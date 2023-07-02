Williston State College to add turf to baseball, softball fields

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter poses the biggest threat to spring sports across North Dakota.

To address this issue, Williston State College is looking at installing turf at their baseball and softball fields.

This multi-million-dollar project will also include secure fencing, improved grandstands, and permanent bathrooms.

Williston State College Foundation Executive Director Hunter Berg said this became a priority after late winter storms kept teams from playing at home for most of the season.

Berg also stressed that while this is on the college’s campus, it will also be available for Williston High School for practices and games.

“This is a community project, not just the college’s fields. We will never treat it as only the college’s fields,” said Berg.

They plan on starting construction next summer following the end of the college baseball and softball seasons.

