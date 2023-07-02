Update: Driver facing DUI charges identified after head-on collision near Devil’s Lake

(MGN)
By Reed Gregory and Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old man faces DUI charges after he crashed into a car head-on near Devil’s Lake.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Pi Cu, of Devils Lake, was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris going northbound on ND Highway 57, about 6 miles south of Devils Lake.

The Toyota crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an 18-year-old female in a Jeep traveling southbound.

Following the collision, the Toyota came to a stop on the east shoulder, while the Jeep came to a stop on the west shoulder.

18-year-old Rhiannon Houle, of Devils Lake, and Cu were taken to St. Alexius in Devils Lake for initial medical care and later transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Both sustained serious injuries. Authorities say Houle was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Minot's Mason Morelli
Minot’s Mason Morelli signs two-way contract with Golden Knights
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
Jurors receive pay raise
North Dakota jurors get a pay raise

Latest News

Minot Fire Department
Cooking fire prompts temporary evacuation at Chateau Apartments in Minot
robert
Fourth of July festivities can affect those with PTSD, but help is available for veterans
Lifeguard in Mobridge
No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool
Fire destroys home in Bismarck Sunday morning
Fire destroys Bismarck couple’s home on their 52nd wedding anniversary
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year