Tips to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Fireworks are a tradition every year for the Fourth of July, but our furry friends sometimes don’t appreciate them as much as we do. There are some precautions pet owners can do to make sure their animals are safe during the festivities.

Pets should be identified with collars or microchips, and they should be secured inside.

Owners can turn on the television or play music to cover up the noises and keep them distracted with toys. Dogs have better hearing than humans and some of them get scared.

“July 4th is a hard day for dogs here at the shelter,” said Cameo Skager with the Central Dakota Humane Society. “We do have calming chews we did get for all of them. The staff and volunteers are extra attentive to the dogs. So, we will just do our best to make sure they feel calm and loved during that time.”

Skager said if animals are outside, she recommends keeping them on a leash or watching them with extra precaution.

