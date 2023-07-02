Tim Sheehy to run against Montana’s Jon Tester for important US Senate seat

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTANA (KFYR) - The presidential race isn’t the only thing on the ballot in 2024.

Thirty-three U.S. Senators are up for election next year with control of Congress in the balance.

The biggest race may lie in Montana, as Sen. Jon Tester looks for another term in a hard-red state.

Former Navy SEAL and Businessman Tim Sheehy became the first Republican to officially run for Montana’s Senate seat next year.

Sheehy said he wants to bring a new generation of strong conservative leadership and common-sense solutions to fix the nation’s problems.

“Bringing those commonsense solutions back to D.C. and electing people who want to sit down and solve our problems I think is the most important aspect of this upcoming election,” said Sheehy.

Sheehy has already received several Republican endorsements including Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Meanwhile, Montana Democrats have attacked Sheehy for being a transplant and being personally handpicked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senior Communications Advisor for the Montana Democratic Party Monica Robinson said: “The last thing Montanans want in a senator is an out-of-state transplant recruited by Mitch McConnell and D.C. lobbyists.”

Montana’s primary will be held on June 4.

