One facing DUI charges after head on collision near Devil’s Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35 Year old male faces DUI charges after he crashed into a car head on near Devil’s Lake.

The male was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris, and was traveling northbound on ND Highway 57, about 6 miles south of Devils Lake.

The Toyota crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an 18-year-old female in a Jeep traveling southbound.

Following the collision, the Toyota came to a stop on the east shoulder, while the Jeep came to a stop on the west shoulder.

All individuals involved were taken to St. Alexius in Devils Lake for initial medical care and later transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

