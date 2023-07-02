One facing DUI charges after head on collision near Devil’s Lake

(MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35 Year old male faces DUI charges after he crashed into a car head on near Devil’s Lake.

The male was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris, and was traveling northbound on ND Highway 57, about 6 miles south of Devils Lake.

The Toyota crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an 18-year-old female in a Jeep traveling southbound.

Following the collision, the Toyota came to a stop on the east shoulder, while the Jeep came to a stop on the west shoulder.

All individuals involved were taken to St. Alexius in Devils Lake for initial medical care and later transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
NewsDakota
Man injured, facing charges after crash on I94 near Valley City
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
Joshua Forschen
Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants
Minot's Mason Morelli
Minot’s Mason Morelli signs two-way contract with Golden Knights

Latest News

robert
Fourth of July festivities can affect those with PTSD, but help is available for veterans
First News at Ten Sportscast 7/1/23
robert
Fourth of July festivities can affect those with PTSD, but help is available for veterans
Jurors receive pay raise
North Dakota jurors get a pay raise