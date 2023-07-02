North Dakota jurors get a pay raise

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota jurors got a pay raise effective July 1.

Jurors’ pay will double from $25 for the first half-day and $50 for each full day of service to $50 and $100 respectively.

This change comes after the 2023 Legislature passed a bill to increase the pay.

On average, there are 257 trials held statewide each year, and every two years about 92,000 North Dakotans receive a jury summons and more than 9,000 are required to report for service.

