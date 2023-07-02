NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race

Preparation continues for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Friday, June 30,...
Preparation continues for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Friday, June 30, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man who died Friday as 53-year-old Duane Tabinski, the founder of an events company hired to install audio equipment for the race, local station WLS-TV reported.

NASCAR said in a statement that a worker had “suffered a fatal medical emergency” on Friday.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident,” race organizers said. “We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

Chicago police said first responders took Tabinski from the race course to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to WLS-TV.

The Chicago Street Race is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history and will zip past the city’s downtown landmarks on Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel
NewsDakota
Man injured, facing charges after crash on I94 near Valley City
Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
Joshua Forschen
Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants
Recently the Surgeon General handed down a warning regarding the mental health risks involved...
Minot-area family, health experts react to Surgeon General’s warning on social media and youth

Latest News

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Ocean Robertson, who was shot in the head at 5 months old, celebrated her third birthday.
‘This is really a blessing’: Girl shot in head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday
'This is really a blessing': Girl shot in the head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday
In this photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is an interior view of the...
Despite promises, attorneys are scarce as the US resumes speedy asylum screenings at border
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say