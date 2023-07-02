Minot’s Mason Morelli signs two-way contract with Golden Knights

Minot's Mason Morelli
Minot's Mason Morelli(Morelli family)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Fresh off a Calder Cup Championship, Minot’s Mason Morelli is signing a two-way contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Morelli graduated from Minot High and played for the Minotauros before captaining the University of Nebraska-Omaha in college.

A two-way contract gives an NHL organization the ability to bring a player up or send them down to its AHL affiliate at any time. Morelli will play for the Golden Knights (NHL) and the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL).

Morelli’s contract is a two-year deal worth $775,000 per season. He will make the same amount in the pros or minors.

After five years in the minors, at age 27, this is Morelli’s first NHL contract.

