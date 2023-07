Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The man Bismarck Police say fled authorities and crashed his car on River Road in May has pleaded not guilty to five charges relating to the incident.

Authorities say 36-year-old Derek Hopfinger drove recklessly near Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway on May 20. He eventually rolled and burned his car on River Road.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer, disorderly conduct, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck man fled police and crashed car on River Road

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.