Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel

Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor
Deandre Jones arrested for raping a minor(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel.

Authorities say 34-year-old Deandre Jones pulled the girl into his room and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

Police say Jones’ DNA matched the DNA taken from the victim during an examination and his name was in the hotel registration for the room the day of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police said they took 37-year-old Nicholas Wessels of Bismarck into custody following...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in Bismarck following standoff
Joshua Forschen
Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants
Beatris Decoteau has been safely located by law enforcement officials.
UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; child found safe
Zach Nehring
Minot-born Zach Nehring drafted by Winnipeg Jets in third round of 2023 NHL Draft
NewsDakota
Man injured, facing charges after crash on I94 near Valley City

Latest News

Man pleads not guilty to River Road crash
Man pleads not guilty to 5 charges relating to River Road fiery crash
1923 Killdeer Mountain Roundup
Killdeer prepares to celebrate 100th rodeo anniversary
Student loan forgiveness
Existing student loan forgiveness programs following SCOTUS ruling
Ralph Sitter
Family honors Strasburg WWII veteran among those killed in hidden 1943 ship bombing