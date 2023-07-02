Man arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a Bismarck hotel.

Authorities say 34-year-old Deandre Jones pulled the girl into his room and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

Police say Jones’ DNA matched the DNA taken from the victim during an examination and his name was in the hotel registration for the room the day of the incident.

