Long X Wildlife Crossing in western North Dakota a success for providing a safe passage for animals

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re driving down a remote highway, the last thing you want to do is hit a large animal.

This week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors provides an update on how many animals are using the Long X Wildlife Crossing near the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Completed in 2021, the Long X Wildlife Crossing in western North Dakota was designed to provide a safe passage for bighorn sheep and other animals from one side of the heavily traveled U.S. Highway 85 to the other.

“We originally started monitoring in 2021, but in 2022 we experienced almost a thousand mule deer that crossed under the underpass at that time. In addition to that, we had 171 bighorn sheep approach the crossing. This translates into that many fewer potential collisions on the highway,” said Bruce Kreft, conservation section supervisor.

North Dakota Department of Transportation is also pleased with animals using the crossing.

“We’re seeing wildlife, moose, bighorn, all use the crossings. It gets wildlife off the roadway, creates a safer travel corridor for people in North Dakota, and increases the goal of Vision Zero,” said Wyatt Mack, NDDOT biologist.

With the success of the Long X Wildlife Crossing, the two agencies are working together to make other high-use animal areas safer for motorists.

“We know that they work, they’re successful. So, whenever we’re working with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, with any type of bridge project or areas that we’ve experienced high animal-vehicle collisions, we’ll be looking to research it and or evaluate a potential crossing at those sites,” said Kreft.

“We’re continuing to look at Highway 85. Evaluate certain locations for additional crossings,” said Mack.

Incorporating wildlife crossings into the designs of highways is beneficial for both agencies.

“Maintaining habitat connectivity, and also, the North Dakota Department of Transportation maintaining a safer highway,” said Kreft.

Many other smaller animals like coyotes and turkeys also used the crossing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.