Killdeer prepares to celebrate 100th rodeo anniversary

KILLDEER, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s rodeo season and one of the oldest North Dakota rodeos is in Killdeer. For 100 years, the western North Dakota town has hosted some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

The rodeo has gotten so big that it was moved a few miles west of town five years ago. The purse has been doubled and, of course, the weather looks good.

“It’s just a celebration of our history and our heritage. It all coincides with the 4th of July and there is nothing better than being an American living in the USA on the 4th of July,” says Rodeo Member Gene Harris.

The rodeo is on the 3rd and 4th, and on Saturday night, folks can attend a concert and BBQ.

