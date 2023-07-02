Fourth of July festivities can affect those with PTSD, but help is available for veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fourth of July can be a beautiful and fun experience for many, but the loud, bright light shows can severely affect those who are suffering from PTSD.

Robert Olzweski wants to let his fellow veterans know if they’re dealing with PTSD around the holiday, there are resources to help them.

”Yes, I’m a veteran with almost 40 years, 6869, I was in Vietnam. I’m a combat veteran, I also received a Purple Heart over in Vietnam. And in 2003, I went over to Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan,” said Olzweski.

He believes the Fourth of July can be triggering for many veterans.

”Definitely, but I pretty much held everything in. So, I didn’t really pay that much attention to it. I just kind of shied away from it. When a family did fireworks or something, I just kind of stayed in the back, and they knew what was going on and stuff like that,” said Olzweski.

After struggling around the holiday, he says the resources do help.

”I think one of the most important things is to be with their families because if the veterans don’t have any families or anybody to talk to. But family is very, very important. And for what they went through, sacrifices that they made,” said Olzweski.

He says opening the line of communication and making sure they feel supported is important.

”Veterans that need help, but they had a bad situation. They just don’t want to talk about it,” said Olzweski.

He says Bismarck Vet Center has a great atmosphere to help veterans feel supported.

On August 24, there will be an event at the Amvets Club called Veteran Stand Down and he encourages all veterans to come. There will be 30-40 vendors, food, and lots of assistance to get veterans connected with resources.

