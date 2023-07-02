Busy Fourth of July weekend expected for Mandan businesses

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fourth of July in Mandan is a big deal every year with the traditional activities, and people flock to the town.

There’s more traffic on Mandan’s Main Street than usual, and businesses like Old 10 are preparing for one of the biggest weekends of the year.

”We notice a big difference on this weekend. It does bring a lot of locals back home that have moved away and other people in for family functions. Fourth of July has always been a big deal in Mandan, and I think local businesses really do feel that,” said Brandy Becker, Old 10 manager.

For Becker, that means extra prepping for a busy weekend.

”Yes, I overstaffed for the weekend. We will be closed for the Fourth of July. We like to let our families go and enjoy that day with their families” said Becker.

For a full schedule of activities over the holiday weekend, visit the city of Mandan website.

