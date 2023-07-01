‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bismarck Police said they took 37-year-old Nicholas Wessels of Bismarck into custody following...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in Bismarck following standoff
Joshua Forschen
Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants
Beatris Decoteau has been safely located by law enforcement officials.
UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; child found safe
Zach Nehring
Minot-born Zach Nehring drafted by Winnipeg Jets in third round of 2023 NHL Draft
Heskett Station demolished
Montana-Dakota Utilities demolishes Heskett Station in Mandan

Latest News

Ralph Sitter
Family honors Strasburg WWII veteran among those killed in hidden 1943 ship bombing
Frosten Rockarts, owner of Rockin' Yard Signs
Rockin’ Yard Signs partners with local organizations
Local organizations receive grants through the Souris Valley United Way
Organizations receive grants from Souris Valley United Way; need increasing after COVID funds decrease
College students
Student loan repayment advice following SCOTUS ruling