Student loan repayment advice following SCOTUS ruling

College students
College students(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Despite the student loan decision from the Supreme Court, the repayment pause will resume for some in October.

Others haven’t started any repayment on their student debt.

Robert Farrington, the founder of the College Investor, said one-fourth of borrowers graduated in the last three years, so the bill is something recent graduates will have to add to their budget.

He said before the pause, the number of people defaulting on student loans was rising in the last 15 years.

“With federal student loans, there’s a lot of options and some of them are based on your income. So, if your income has changed over the last couple years, maybe it’s gone down, there are options that you could actually get a lower student loan payment,” said Farrington.

Another recommendation he made is to take advantage of the president’s Fresh Start Program, for those who may be falling behind on payments.

He said you can sign up now to get on track to remove the default from your credit report.

Related Coverage: The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police said they took 37-year-old Nicholas Wessels of Bismarck into custody following...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in Bismarck following standoff
Joshua Forschen
Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants
Beatris Decoteau has been safely located by law enforcement officials.
UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; child found safe
Zach Nehring
Minot-born Zach Nehring drafted by Winnipeg Jets in third round of 2023 NHL Draft
Heskett Station demolished
Montana-Dakota Utilities demolishes Heskett Station in Mandan

Latest News

Ralph Sitter
Family honors Strasburg WWII veteran among those killed in hidden 1943 ship bombing
Frosten Rockarts, owner of Rockin' Yard Signs
Rockin’ Yard Signs partners with local organizations
Local organizations receive grants through the Souris Valley United Way
Organizations receive grants from Souris Valley United Way; need increasing after COVID funds decrease
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Sales tax cut, ban on gender affirming care for minors, take effect in South Dakota on Saturday