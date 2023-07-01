Rockin’ Yard Signs partners with local organizations

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A small business owner is using her work to raise awareness for five local organizations.

Frosten Rockarts, the owner of Rockin’ Yard Signs, said starting Saturday until the end of August, people can pay to surprise someone else with a “pack attack” or get “flocked with flamingos” on their yard for 24 hours.

She said it was easy to partner with them and she picked organizations with a variety of missions.

“We’ll have pamphlets, so it’ll let people know what each charity does for the community,” said Rockarts.

She said she’s doing this because she wants to get more involved in the community.

Rockin' Yard Signs charity event (Rockin' Yard Signs)

