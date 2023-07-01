Organizations receive grants from Souris Valley United Way; need increasing after COVID funds decrease

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Community members have chosen 11 organizations to receive grants through the Souris Valley United Way.

Executive Director Christy Miller said they will be giving out more than $445,000 to 11 local programs that work to improve health, education, and financial stability.

She said many organizations are coming off using extra COVID funds, and the number of people they’re helping increased since the pandemic.

“When I’m looking at grant applications, they’re asking for 1%, 2%, or 3% of their overall budget, and I wish I could help more and we give as much as we can, but they are searching for money all the time to help,” said Miller.

She said the funds will disperse in February next year.

The Souris Valley United Way also oversees the Magic City Blessing Bank.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.