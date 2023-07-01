Mandan Public School District updates logos

MANDAN, N.D. - The Mandan Public School District announced the launch of a refresh of the Mandan Braves logos. The school district said the logo refresh reflects their ongoing commitment to their Native American heritage and proudly represents their long-standing Mandan Braves nickname.

“The Mandan Public School District acknowledges that our community is located on the traditional lands of the Cheyenne, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, and Lakota nations,” said Travis Albers, Title VI Coordinator for Mandan Public Schools. “We also recognize and respect the Indigenous people as the original keepers of this land and the everlasting connection with their traditional territory. Indigenous nations and their history are not just things of the past. They are, and have been, essential components of the history and future of our community. The updated MPS logo emphasizes the struggles and achievements that represents the rich and culturally diverse make up of our great community, but more importantly, it represents the continuing collaboration to create a better society for all.”

The design process began with sketches by Native American artist, Kolan Snider, and was brought to digital life by Sean Thorenson, a local graphic designer.

“I feel very honored to have been asked to be part of the Braves logo update,” said Thorenson. “As a Mandan grad, we were all familiar with the current mascot, but what many probably don’t know is that it was done by Mandan High’s art teacher at the time — the late, great Diane Boschee. Ms. Boschee was one of several mentors that encouraged me to pursue art as a career so it’s especially humbling to know that this new graphic will now represent the Mandan Braves. I wanted the update to reflect the tradition, power and spirit of the original. The new right-facing direction is symbolically forward-moving and the expression more focused and determined – qualities that I believe represent Mandan well.”

“Our logo refresh represents an exciting chapter in our school district’s journey,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz. “The design process took place over several months as our top priority was creating something that represented our schools and community and maintained our long history as the Mandan Braves. We wanted our new logo to reflect the history of Mandan. Our community has significant history with Indigenous people that we want to honor and carry forward.”

The logo refresh will be implemented across all communication channels, including the district’s official website, social media platforms, stationery, and signage.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.