Fargo mother who prompted amber alert sentenced to five days in jail

By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo mother who took her daughter earlier this week and caused an Amber Alert, has been sentenced to five days in jail.

Days after a statewide amber alert was issued for her missing daughter, 22-year-old Breanna Ziegler admitted she’s the one who was responsible for the disappearance of her daughter.

Under a court order, Ziegler was supposed to turn her 3-year-old daughter, Beatris Decoteau, over to Cass County Social Services Wednesday evening, but never did.

An amber alert was issued for Decoteau Wednesday evening, With both Ziegler and her daughter being found unharmed Thursday afternoon.

Ziegler now faces five days in jail, and has 360 days of probation.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

