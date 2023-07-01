Family honors Strasburg WWII veteran among those killed in hidden 1943 ship bombing

STRASBURG, N.D. (KFYR) - A memorial service was held Saturday morning for a Strasburg World War II veteran, whose details of death have been a mystery for many years.

Private Ralph Sitter was a member of the US Army Air Force’s 853rd Engineer Battalion when the boat he was stationed on, HMT Rohna, was bombed by Germans in 1943. To Sitter’s family, he “died at sea,” with very few details until Sitter’s niece, Tillie Bobby, discovered the truth when looking him up online last year.

“Two years ago, she put his name in “Find a grave” and found it. It’s amazing the information they have,” said Roger Bobby, Tillie’s husband.

The service featured a placing of a replica grave marker and a presentation of the U.S. Flag by the North Dakota National Guard.

“It’s very meaningful to finally have the story and to recognize Ralph and send him off right like he should have been. We haven’t forgotten him,” said Tillie Bobby and Maryann Anderson, Sitter’s nieces.

The sinking of the Rohna is considered the greatest loss of U.S. life at sea due to enemy action, according to Navy records. A total of 1,015 US troops were killed, including Sitter and four others from North Dakota.

