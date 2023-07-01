Existing student loan forgiveness programs following SCOTUS ruling

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Although national student loan forgiveness was overturned Friday, forgiveness programs still exist.

According to The College Investor website, there are 80 forms of loan forgiveness available if you meet its specific criteria.

The article estimates at least fifty percent of borrowers could qualify for all or partial forgiveness.

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, said states have targeted loan forgiveness programs.

“You’ve got to spend a little bit of time to do your homework not only when it comes to your repayment plan, but also looking at those forgiveness options,” said Farrington.

