Those Who Serve: Together With Veterans creates community for vets, service members
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - When our men and women in uniform return to civilian life, many need assistance returning to a feeling of normalcy, including mental health support.

A group in Minot is drawing veterans and service members together.

For this week’s “Those Who Serve,” Your News Leader peeks in during one of the group’s activities.

In many aspects, joining the military can be life-altering and so can leaving.

Randy McDonald left the military 10 years ago, and said he struggled with his mental health.

“I had some really rough times I had some dark periods and then I noticed that I was missing a sense of community a sense of purpose,” said McDonald.

He’s formed a group called, “Together with Veterans.” A couple Saturdays out of the month, they hangout, whether it’s trying a new recipe in a cooking class, getting together for a handgun safety class or tap into their artistry like this ceramic painting class at Margie’s last month.

Cheyenne Ellis and her husband will have been at Minot Air Force Base in one year this July. She said it’s good to have this group outside of the base.

“To be able to get out with your own family and to do things like this, it’s nice. It’s like an escape,” said Ellis.

McDonald said he wants this group to provide others a way to take a break from isolation.

“Families impact the veterans mental state as well, and it’s really about mental wellness,” said McDonald.

In addition to activities, they offer veteran peer support every third Tuesday of the month, called Vet to Vet Connect.

“I think it is nice that there are resources out here for military families, because we are away from home already as it is, which sucks,” said Ellis.

Hoping to extend community to all those you’ve served.

The group will have free kayak training at Lake Metigoshe on July 15. You can send them a message to RSVP on Facebook, and we’ll have the link on our website.

