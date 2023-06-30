Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants

Joshua Forschen
Joshua Forschen(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A man with outstanding warrants in Rolette and Burleigh Counties was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop near Max.

The Sheriff’s Office said following a traffic stop, 27-year-old Joshua Forschen fled on foot before being apprehended.

Forschen faces B-felony charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident following death or personal injury, after investigators say he struck and killed a seven-year-old in April 2021.

He also has an outstanding warrant in a misdemeanor case in April in Burleigh County, according to online records.

The Sheriff’s Office said Forschen will be extradited to Rolette County

Forschen pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges for the incident in Max and was ordered to time served. Two others in the vehicle were also arrested for drug charges.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatris Decoteau has been safely located by law enforcement officials.
UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; child found safe
Bismarck Police said they took 37-year-old Nicholas Wessels of Bismarck into custody following...
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in Bismarck following standoff
A year after the unexpected passing of Minot State baseball player Justin Demary, a group of...
‘We won’t let that promise die’: how Justin Demary’s friends pledged to remember his legacy
Heskett Station demolished
Montana-Dakota Utilities demolishes Heskett Station in Mandan
Trio arrested after toddler requires Narcan treatment in Minot

Latest News

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
SCOTUS expected to give opinion of student loan forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness
Mandan Rodeo Days
Mandan Rodeo Days
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 6/30/2023