Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A man with outstanding warrants in Rolette and Burleigh Counties was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop near Max.

The Sheriff’s Office said following a traffic stop, 27-year-old Joshua Forschen fled on foot before being apprehended.

Forschen faces B-felony charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident following death or personal injury, after investigators say he struck and killed a seven-year-old in April 2021.

He also has an outstanding warrant in a misdemeanor case in April in Burleigh County, according to online records.

The Sheriff’s Office said Forschen will be extradited to Rolette County

Forschen pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges for the incident in Max and was ordered to time served. Two others in the vehicle were also arrested for drug charges.

