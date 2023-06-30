Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatris Decoteau has been safely located by law enforcement officials.
UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; child found safe
Tate Doppler on "Days of Our Lives"
Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’
Four people seriously injured in head-on crash in Bismarck
19-year-old Corbin Lampert
UPDATE: Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck
Trio arrested after toddler requires Narcan treatment in Minot

Latest News

A family says their 18-year-old son, Anthony Shores Jr., died after going underwater while at a...
18-year-old drowns at campground a month after graduating high school, family says
Katie Granzow of Minot saw a need in our state for helping take care of animals, especially...
Minot stay-at-home mom starts pet transportation service
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/29/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/29/23